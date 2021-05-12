Sometimes the Work is Not Addition but Subtraction

New Creative Pep Talk Podcast OUT NOW!

317 - Sick of Your Own Work? How to Make Work You Love Again in 5 Steps

Do you ever look over your portfolio or back catalog of work and just feel sick of it all? Do you fear your work is irrelevant? It’s easy in times like these to rush to making new stuff that’s on trend, but in this episode I want to introduce you to a solution that is essentially the opposite of that.

In this episode we talk about:

- How to get in touch with the invisible thread running through your work

- Why priming yourself with the right inspiration before making work is essential and how to do it

- The practice that separates good art and transcendent work

- How to learn to hit your creative target more often

The trick of taking your best work and riffing on it

Listen here: https://www.creativepeptalk.com/episodes/317

OR Listen & Subscribe on Apple Podcasts

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/creative-pep-talk/id929743897