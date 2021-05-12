Oleg Coada ☼

Mana'o | Logo design

Mana'o | Logo design beach palm tree sun logo wave haway palm
Hi there,
I'm glad to present you a logo that I made for Mana'o Innovation Labs, based on an unused logo that I made back in 2019.

Let me know what you think about it!

I am available for new branding projects:
hi@olegcoada.com

Rebound of
Aloha.
