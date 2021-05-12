Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
What stays - Zambaioni Poster

What stays - Zambaioni Poster independent artist circus theater poster advertising kurzgesagt illustration
This is a poster a made for a small independent theater program. The style worked out good but I think they would have preferred for something more abstract and artsy.

Posted on May 12, 2021
