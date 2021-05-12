Art by Kaya

Wow Much Shroom

Art by Kaya
Art by Kaya
  • Save
Wow Much Shroom meme space rocket tesla spacex elonmusk fungi mushrooms shroom wow collectibles collection cards ui cards nftart nft cryptocurrency crypto dogecoin doge
Download color palette

one of the 10 cards from my NFT collection ''Non-Fungible, but Totally Shroomable''
available soon!
each fungi card represents a crypto currency, this one represents Dogecoin.

Art by Kaya
Art by Kaya
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Art by Kaya

View profile
    • Like