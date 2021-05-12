International Nurses Day

𝑵𝒖𝒓𝒔𝒆: 𝘫𝘶𝘴𝘵 𝘢𝘯𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘥𝘦𝘴𝘤𝘳𝘪𝘣𝘦 𝘢 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘰𝘯 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘰𝘯𝘨 𝘦𝘯𝘰𝘶𝘨𝘩 𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘰𝘭𝘦𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘺𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘴𝘰𝘧𝘵 𝘦𝘯𝘰𝘶𝘨𝘩 𝘵𝘰 𝘶𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘢𝘯𝘺𝘰𝘯𝘦 ~

Dealing with the pandemic has not been easy, but it has been especially difficult for our healthcare system and workers who are fighting it from the frontline.

So let us all take this moment to appreciate the efforts, bravery, and heroism of our healthcare workers and thank them for all they have done for us constantly!