International Nurses Day

Dealing with the pandemic has not been easy, but it has been especially difficult for our healthcare system and workers who are fighting it from the frontline.

So let us all take this moment to appreciate the efforts, bravery, and heroism of our healthcare workers and thank them for all they have done for us constantly!