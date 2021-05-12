Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Prismetric

UI for The Health Tracker Mobile App

Prismetric
Prismetric
  • Save
UI for The Health Tracker Mobile App health app health tracker ui app design mobile app
Download color palette

Hello! Folks,

We want to share with you a new app UI for the health tracker mobile app.

Health monitoring apps allow health professionals to keep track of their patients’ health indicators such as heart rate, blood glucose levels, oxygen levels, and blood pressure without going to the hospital.

Not only that, the app lets patients set reminders to take medications and refill prescriptions on time.

So, do you think this is cool?

Hope you enjoy it!

Interested in working with us?
Shoot your business inquiry to biz@prismetric.com

View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2021
Prismetric
Prismetric

More by Prismetric

View profile
    • Like