Hello! Folks,
We want to share with you a new app UI for the health tracker mobile app.
Health monitoring apps allow health professionals to keep track of their patients’ health indicators such as heart rate, blood glucose levels, oxygen levels, and blood pressure without going to the hospital.
Not only that, the app lets patients set reminders to take medications and refill prescriptions on time.
So, do you think this is cool?
Hope you enjoy it!
Interested in working with us?
Shoot your business inquiry to biz@prismetric.com