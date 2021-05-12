Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Art by Kaya

I am Mushroom, Mushroom is Me

Art by Kaya
Art by Kaya
I am Mushroom, Mushroom is Me lowbrowart characterdesign sticker stickers lowbrow art lowbrow fungi mushrooms typography letters adobe illustrator vector illustration vectorart vector catdesign cats catart cat
A cat from my Cats and Shrooms collection, this one was even made into a sticker ( for stickers DM me on instagram @im_just_kaia )
This little fella totally thinks he's blending in with the shrooms.

Art by Kaya
Art by Kaya
