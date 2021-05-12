Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mateusz Sajdak

CryptoTrade App - Main Screens

Mateusz Sajdak
Mateusz Sajdak
  • Save
CryptoTrade App - Main Screens glassmorphism glass effect dark app dark mode dark ui process crypto currency crypto exchange crypto crypto wallet figma clean ui
Download color palette

"Hi guys, we have a gift for you!" 🔥

This is my concept of an app to exchange cryptocurrencies created in my free time. Hope you like it!

If you like it, press "L" button 💖

Have a nice day!
--------
Let's start your new project with me:
📬 kontakt@mateuszsajdak.pl
💻 http://mateuszsajdak.pl/

Mateusz Sajdak
Mateusz Sajdak

More by Mateusz Sajdak

View profile
    • Like