TV360 - Entertainment Application

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
TV360 is an entertainment application developed by Viettel Telecom - the largest telecommunications corporation in Vietnam.
Application TV 360 is an entertainment application with many genres such as TV series, TV shows, events, movies ... etc.
With this project, Tmrw Studio brings a new experience for users, convenient and enhanced aesthetics.