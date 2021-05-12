Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Roozbeham

Befit Ui Kit #2

Befit Ui Kit #2 color pallete best top trend sport 3d icon ui modern workout excercise dark ui fitness
🚴‍♂️Befit is a daily exercise UI kit and react-native app for developers, designers, and design agencies, start-ups, and those who want to speed up their development process

🎈Both UI kit and code are 100% editable and all are commented high-fidelity.

🏆 Btw, We have some Exclusive 3D icons in 2 clay and colorful versions.

More Screens and videos are coming soon, Stat tune...

🚁 Hope you guys like it and tell us about it in the comments

Posted on May 12, 2021
