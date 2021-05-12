Befit Ui Kit #2

Trending designs to inspire you
🚴♂️Befit is a daily exercise UI kit and react-native app for developers, designers, and design agencies, start-ups, and those who want to speed up their development process
🎈Both UI kit and code are 100% editable and all are commented high-fidelity.
🏆 Btw, We have some Exclusive 3D icons in 2 clay and colorful versions.
More Screens and videos are coming soon, Stat tune...
🚁 Hope you guys like it and tell us about it in the comments
💌 Have a freelance project or need help? Dm me.
🎱 You can support us by download in:
Ui8 Shop
🤖 Watch the full preview on Behance:
Behance Presentation