AR Shopping App with Minigame For Retail Industry

Augmented reality shopping app for a large Russian retailer.The mobile application enables users to learn about promotions; learn about the products sold in the store (general product info, price, promotion);see each store’s opening hours and features; provide feedback, and entertain via earning in-game bonuses to exchange them for a discount.

