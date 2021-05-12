Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Art by Kaya

Bitcoin shroom NFT

Art by Kaya
Art by Kaya
  • Save
Bitcoin shroom NFT illustrator adobe illustrator vector illustration vectorart vector fungi mushrooms nature btc crypto cryptocurrency cards card collection bitcoinart bitcoin cryptoart nftart nft
Download color palette

One of 10 cards from my NFT collection ''Non_Fungible but Totally Shroomable'' cards will be available soon!!
Each card represents a crypto currency, this one obviously represents Bitcoin.

Art by Kaya
Art by Kaya
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Art by Kaya

View profile
    • Like