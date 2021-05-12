Bangladesh Telecommunications Company Limited | Concept Logo

Hello Rockstars :-)

Concept Logo Design(Redesigned) of BTCL or Bangladesh Telecommunications Company Limited which is the largest telecommunications company in Bangladesh. The company was founded as the Bangladesh Telegraph & Telephone Board following Bangladesh's independence in 1971. On July 1, 2008 the BTTB became a public limited company and was renamed as BTCL.

