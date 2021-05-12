Ferdi Aktaç

Landing Page: Integrated Energy Materials

Ferdi Aktaç
Landing Page: Integrated Energy Materials homepage header illustration figma landing website interface ux ui design
Hi everyone 🤘
Today I want to share my design exploration called " Integrated Energy Materials". Integrated Energy Materials is an American corporation whose mission is to build a world class battery supply chain, from battery metals to battery cells.

I've completed all the design processes, including the orher pages.

What do you think guys? Feel free to comment bellow. Thank you 🤙

Posted on May 12, 2021
