Landing Page: Integrated Energy Materials

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi everyone 🤘
Today I want to share my design exploration called " Integrated Energy Materials". Integrated Energy Materials is an American corporation whose mission is to build a world class battery supply chain, from battery metals to battery cells.
I've completed all the design processes, including the orher pages.
What do you think guys? Feel free to comment bellow. Thank you 🤙
Follow me on Behance | Instagram | Twitter