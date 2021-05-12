Better Life - Learning center lading page design concept

Hello everyone!

I wanna share my latest Landing page design exploration. Better-Life is academically driven culture platform who focused on improving student achievement. One of The goals of this platform is try to teaching and learning framework makes teachers more effective in the classroom.

In this landing page concept, I use Asymmetrical layout, a big 3d illustration and bold typography, also I use dark color combination to providing directional emphasis. Hope you enjoy it!

Do you have any suggestion? feel free to leave any comment below

hello@plainthing.studio