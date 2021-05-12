Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Muhammad Aseif
Plainthing Studio

Better Life - Learning center lading page design concept

Muhammad Aseif ✓
Plainthing Studio
Muhammad Aseif for Plainthing Studio
Better Life - Learning center lading page design concept dark theme ui ux web design ux ui 3d 3d character education website learning platform learning center landing page
Better Life - Learning center lading page design concept dark theme ui ux web design ux ui 3d 3d character education website learning platform learning center landing page
Hello everyone!
I wanna share my latest Landing page design exploration. Better-Life is academically driven culture platform who focused on improving student achievement. One of The goals of this platform is try to teaching and learning framework makes teachers more effective in the classroom.

In this landing page concept, I use Asymmetrical layout, a big 3d illustration and bold typography, also I use dark color combination to providing directional emphasis. Hope you enjoy it!

Do you have any suggestion? feel free to leave any comment below
Connect with us:
hello@plainthing.studio

Plainthing Studio
Plainthing Studio
