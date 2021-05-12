Prism Data by Petal is Live! 🎉

Hi Dribbble, a new Webflow project is live! PrismData.com

I've helped developed/launch one of my favorite client projects so far! Meet Prism Data. An epic page with a lot of subtle interactions, Lottie icons and gradient blurred videos and inverted colors on Cash Score page – this was an incredible challenge to code up in Webflow and I’m so proud with the way things turned out!

Prism Data takes the incredible technology built at Petal for cash flow underwriting and transaction analysis and makes it accessible to the broader tech and finance market for the first time.

Designed by: David McGillivray – Dmcg.co

Developed by: Jan Losert

👉 Live website: PrismData.com