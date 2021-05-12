Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jan Losert

Prism Data by Petal is Live! 🎉

Jan Losert
Jan Losert
Hire Me
  • Save
Prism Data by Petal is Live! 🎉 prism petal clean finance fintech product about web design website webflow gradient gradients dark landing web
Prism Data by Petal is Live! 🎉 prism petal clean finance fintech product about web design website webflow gradient gradients dark landing web
Download color palette
  1. Prism Data.mp4
  2. P2.png
  3. P3.png

Hi Dribbble, a new Webflow project is live! PrismData.com

I've helped developed/launch one of my favorite client projects so far! Meet Prism Data. An epic page with a lot of subtle interactions, Lottie icons and gradient blurred videos and inverted colors on Cash Score page – this was an incredible challenge to code up in Webflow and I’m so proud with the way things turned out!

Prism Data takes the incredible technology built at Petal for cash flow underwriting and transaction analysis and makes it accessible to the broader tech and finance market for the first time.

Designed by: David McGillivray – Dmcg.co
Developed by: Jan Losert

👉 Live website: PrismData.com

Jan Losert
Jan Losert
Website/Product Design & Webflow Enthusiast
Hire Me

More by Jan Losert

View profile
    • Like