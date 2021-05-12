Simple News App

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello everyone 👋
.
I am currently taking part in a news application design challenge and this is my first time participating in a design challenge, the concept that the news application design that I create here is simple but elegant, where in this design I make the first three pages of the News Home page, the second is the News Details page. and finally the news or news collection page that is stored
.
what do you think about my design? if you like it please Press "L" to like the post ❤️ or, leave a comment below for feedback on my design :).
.
If you want to download the design, you can check my Uplabs
profile, don't forget to help support each of my designs there, thank you.
.
Have a project? I am available for a new project. 📩 Contact Me!
.
you guys wanna see about me on
Instagram | Linked