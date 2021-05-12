Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Migration of a Case Management System to the .NET Framework

Migration of a Case Management System to the .NET Framework money app finance app mobile app platform itexus software company developers .net framework .net developer .net case management app
A legal case management system designed to meet the needs of government law offices including case and contract management, document management, time management, claims and payment processing, billing, and much more.

Contact us if you need the system migration or DevOps automation - info@itexus.com.

