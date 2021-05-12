Migration of a Case Management System to the .NET Framework

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A legal case management system designed to meet the needs of government law offices including case and contract management, document management, time management, claims and payment processing, billing, and much more.
Contact us if you need the system migration or DevOps automation - info@itexus.com.