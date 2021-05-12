Marina

Desktop Version | Online Shop Lindeza

Marina
Marina
creative website design web ux ui tilda jewelry branding minimal design
Check the website - http://lindeza.tilda.ws
The task was to create a online store for handmade jewelery with a shopping cart, online payments, and an internal crm system

Posted on May 12, 2021
Marina
Marina

