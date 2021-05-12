Tabloid newspaper cover - recreation

Trending designs to inspire you
Just had this crazy idea to recreate a cover of a well-known Polish tabloid newspaper in a sort of hedge-ish style.
So this is a special edition of the tabloid, where the editors tell about the unknown faces of the popular hedgehog-celebrity, Hedgie. The newspaper also presents exclusive photos of Hedgie and her former hedgehog-lover, the italian painter, Luigi Pilleggi. The tabloid further speculates whether their relationship could have been successful, if she had done more to save it. But it concludes: she loved as much as she could.
This crazy cover couldn't be created without the two adorable hedgehog lifestyle photos by Elena Eremina.
Disclaimer: I'm not making fun of any tabloid, just had a crazy idea and wanted to bring it to life :)
🦔🦔🦔