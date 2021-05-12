Trending designs to inspire you
Hi Folks,⠀
⠀
This is an exploration for the Ramadhan activity management apps . The application provides a calendar to help moslem manage their activity in Ramadhan, also there are some features that useful for moslem such as Al-Quran, praying schedule, library, etc.⠀
Hope you like it 🙌