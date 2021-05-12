Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
International Nurses Day 12 May

International Nurses Day 12 May cure hospital illustrations vintage editorial illustration editorial collages collage collage maker photoshop collage art medicine nursery art nursery nursing nurse graphicdesign collageart graphic
12 May was chosen to celebrate the Nurses day as it is the anniversary of the birth of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing. One of the greatest women in British history, she did not bend to victorian-era rules and revolutionised the role of nursing.

