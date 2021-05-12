International Nurses Day 12 May

Trending designs to inspire you
12 May was chosen to celebrate the Nurses day as it is the anniversary of the birth of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing. One of the greatest women in British history, she did not bend to victorian-era rules and revolutionised the role of nursing.
