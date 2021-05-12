Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Alhikmah Foundation UK | Islamic Logo

Alhikmah Foundation UK | Islamic Logo illustration branding typography adobe illustrator dheemaansdimension design islamic minimal flat vector logo alhimah foundation uk
Simple & flat logo design for charity base d organization in United Kingdom. Who help in Bangladesh for education and help disadvantage people and poor and needy people and orphan.

View on behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/119350505/Alhikmah-Foundation-UK-Islamic-Logo

For your personal project ping me at
"dh33m4nd45h3m0n@gmail.com"

Follow Me on Behance I Linkedin I Dribble

