Hello Rockstars :-)

Simple & flat logo design for charity base d organization in United Kingdom. Who help in Bangladesh for education and help disadvantage people and poor and needy people and orphan.

Have any feedback? Most Welcome :)

Press "L" to show some Love to my Design 🧡

Thank you for your time!

View on behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/119350505/Alhikmah-Foundation-UK-Islamic-Logo

For your personal project ping me at

"dh33m4nd45h3m0n@gmail.com"

Follow Me on Behance I Linkedin I Dribble