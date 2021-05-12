Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Customizable Brazuca Doodles for Presentations

Customizable Brazuca Doodles for Presentations system free freebies illustrator illustrations／ui illustration design ux illustrations ui illustration
📊Start creating presentations that 'WOW' audiences with
‘Brazuca’, a free illustration collection! Brazuca has all the customizable illustrations you need to make presentations that intrigue audiences with stunning visuals! Plus, it adds a little Brazilian spice to the mix 🔥🇧🇷

Get your free customizable Figma template for your presentations with Brazuca illustrations 🤩

🚀Start speeding up your workflow and try out hundreds of illustrations for free on Blush.

Illustrations: Brazuca by Cezar Berje
Tell your story with illustrations!

