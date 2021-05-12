Customizable Brazuca Doodles for Presentations

Trending designs to inspire you
📊Start creating presentations that 'WOW' audiences with
‘Brazuca’, a free illustration collection! Brazuca has all the customizable illustrations you need to make presentations that intrigue audiences with stunning visuals! Plus, it adds a little Brazilian spice to the mix 🔥🇧🇷
Get your free customizable Figma template for your presentations with Brazuca illustrations 🤩
🚀Start speeding up your workflow and try out hundreds of illustrations for free on Blush.
Illustrations: Brazuca by Cezar Berje
