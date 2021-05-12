Daniele Simonelli

Ugenters Magazine

Ugenters Magazine duck spot illustration editorial illustration vector texture dsgn illustration daniele simonelli
Spot illustration from an article for Gent University Magazine about some teacher's favorite places in Gent.

