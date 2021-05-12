Alex Tass, logo designer

Supernotes logo design: Superman diamond + folded note

Logo design proposal for Supernotes app, a collaborative notes app where users can create and exchange notes from their favorite podcasts.

The symbol combines a folded note with Superman diamond logo.

Supernotes logo: Superman diamond + folded note
Hello! I am Alex, freelance logo & identity designer.
