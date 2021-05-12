Supernotes logo design: Superman diamond + folded note

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Logo design proposal for Supernotes app, a collaborative notes app where users can create and exchange notes from their favorite podcasts.
The symbol combines a folded note with Superman diamond logo.
--
Let's work together!
Contact me at hello@alextass.com
Let's connect:
alextass.com • Behance • Instagram • Facebook • Twitter