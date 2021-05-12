Admin Dashboard - Carmudi

A car rental company lately has been expanding its fleet to gain more revenue. Along the way of their expansion, they realize that they are lacking the tools to track, control, and manage their fleet. This problem presents the owner with an idea, to create software for their own company to manage their fleet. This idea is also well-received by his/her colleagues and he/she decided to sell it as a SaaS for car rental companies.

Currently, they need to create a homepage for the web application; this homepage has to be able to provide the users with the most relevant and current information of their fleet at a glance. Based on their research and customer feedback they were able to create a lo-fi wireframe (as shown in the requirement) that will meet their user’s needs and expectations.

