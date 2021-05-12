Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Yashish

Random Pay (New Features)

Yashish
Yashish
  • Save
Random Pay (New Features) minimal design app payments app gift shimmer rewards interaction illustration animation ui
Download color palette

Random Pay

This is the interaction screen where your payment is successful and u won the gift/Rewards.

🌟 Upcoming shots 🌟
Payment cards themes
Payments cards animation

Hope you guys like it. Feel free to share your thoughts.

Yashish
Yashish

More by Yashish

View profile
    • Like