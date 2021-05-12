Funny slider controller

Slider one love!

💖My Instagram with tutorials https://www.instagram.com/al_leleka/

💖Youtube channel https://www.youtube.com/c/AlenaLeleka/videos

💖 Udemy class «Advanced character rig using DUIK in After Effects»

https://www.udemy.com/course/how-to-set-advanced-character-rig-with-duik-in-after-effects/learn/?couponCode=RIGTHEMALL