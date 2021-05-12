Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Khan Zayed Rizvi

Logo for a meditation company AVA

Khan Zayed Rizvi
Khan Zayed Rizvi
Logo for a meditation company AVA avalogo avalogo psychotherapylogo psychotherapylogo logo mark meditation graphic branding design logo
Logo Design for AVAlon Āina. Its a psychotherapy, meditation, yoga, education, art, music, personal development label for healing/retreat center in nature Company.
Client asked me to do a design with AVA as a main part. I created the AVA as a human being doing meditation with a calm color palette.

Khan Zayed Rizvi
Khan Zayed Rizvi

