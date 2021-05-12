Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mojtaba Mousavi
8Grid Studio

Daofin Landing page

Mojtaba Mousavi
8Grid Studio
Mojtaba Mousavi for 8Grid Studio
  • Save
Daofin Landing page minimalist webdesign concept dribble trendy minimal illustraion gradient design gradient homepage landing page crypto wallet cryptocurrency crypto header hero landing page design landingpage web design ui design
Daofin Landing page minimalist webdesign concept dribble trendy minimal illustraion gradient design gradient homepage landing page crypto wallet cryptocurrency crypto header hero landing page design landingpage web design ui design
Download color palette
  1. Daofin-mockup 1.png
  2. Daofin-mockup 2.png

Hey guys,
Just uploading my last work "Daofin Landing page" design🐬💲
.
.
illustration by: Amin Najafi
Logo design by: Reza Moradi
.
.
Hope you like it ❤️
Please let me know your valuable thoughts/comments on this.
.
.
Follow me on:
Instagram | Twitter

8Grid Studio
8Grid Studio

More by 8Grid Studio

View profile
    • Like