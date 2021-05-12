Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sarah Evans

Summer Sticker Bundle

Sarah Evans
Sarah Evans
  • Save
Summer Sticker Bundle summer quote sticker printable summer stickers summer sticker print n cut stickers planner stickers girly stickers printable sticker sheets procreate stickers printable stickers print on demand stickers pod stickers cute sticker design pineapple stickers kiss cut stickers tumble stickers summer stickers png summer sticker designs summer stickers
Download color palette

I am so excited to share this summer sticker bundle. The sticker pack contains a mixture of summer quotes and clipart and includes a massive 50 summer sticker designs.

You will need to upload the PNG version of this summer sticker bundle and use with the print and cut feature on your chosen machine. I have also included other formats so these files can be used in multiple ways. Simply remove the white border and use like you would any other SVG file.

Affiliate Link https://designbundles.net/illuztrate/1364310-summer-sticker-bundle-summer-svg-stickers?ref=3sQQDV

Sarah Evans
Sarah Evans

More by Sarah Evans

View profile
    • Like