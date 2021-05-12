Bunnybird music video

Trending designs to inspire you
Watch the full animation here:
https://vimeo.com/330946766
Bunnybird is Cafe Spice's oldest song and they played it at their first ever gig. The song and video Bunnybird speaks to anyone who has ever lost themselves. Bunnybird puts into paint and music the feeling that we are all just children in a big scary playground.