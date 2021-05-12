Made Abroad

Bunnybird music video

Bunnybird music video
Watch the full animation here:
https://vimeo.com/330946766

Bunnybird is Cafe Spice's oldest song and they played it at their first ever gig. The song and video Bunnybird speaks to anyone who has ever lost themselves. Bunnybird puts into paint and music the feeling that we are all just children in a big scary playground.

Posted on May 12, 2021
