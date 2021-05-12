Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alena Arakelova

Shape's magic 2

Alena Arakelova
Alena Arakelova
  • Save
Shape's magic 2 animated animation 2d motion design motiongraphics shape animation shape elements geometry animation animation shapes
Download color palette

I need more practice with shapes. It's not easy, but so interesting and really helpful because I can improve my animation skills.

💖My Instagram with tutorials https://www.instagram.com/al_leleka/
💖Youtube channel https://www.youtube.com/c/AlenaLeleka/videos
💖 Udemy class «Advanced character rig using DUIK in After Effects»
https://www.udemy.com/course/how-to-set-advanced-character-rig-with-duik-in-after-effects/learn/?couponCode=RIGTHEMALL

Alena Arakelova
Alena Arakelova

More by Alena Arakelova

View profile
    • Like