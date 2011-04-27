Mark Wyner

Creature Mixup iPhone/Android App

Creature Mixup iPhone/Android App
I've been on a high today seeing my first native mobile app published in the iTunes store and the Android market. It's a simple app for kids in which you mix up creature tops/bottoms and then share the results via Facebook, Twitter, or email.

If you're interested you can get your hands on them here:

iPhone: http://bit.ly/mPV8Cz
Android: http://bit.ly/jSuYMo

Posted on Apr 27, 2011
