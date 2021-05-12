Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sastra Rianto

Train Booking App

Sastra Rianto
Sastra Rianto
  • Save
Train Booking App mobile application mobile apps application mobile design app ui design uidesign ui ux uiux ui dailyui mobile app design mobile design mobile app mobile ui train booking booking train designs design
Download color palette

Hello Folks
I want to share my exploration about Train Booking App 👌
does it look great?

Hope you enjoyed it and I'd love to
hear your feedback in the comment section below.
Don't forget to Like❤ it :)

Available for project :
rsastra901@gmail.com

Thank you for your attention !!
Follow me on
Instagram

Sastra Rianto
Sastra Rianto

More by Sastra Rianto

View profile
    • Like