Abstract Colorful Flyer Design

This is a Abstract Colorful Flyer. This template download contains EPS 10 or AI files. All main elements are editable and customizable.
Features:
► Easy Customizable and Editable.
► RGB Color Mode.
► Design in 300 DPI Resolution.
► 8.3×11.7 inch Dimension.
► 0.25 inch Bleed.
► Print Ready Format.
► Help Guide Included.
► Version Used – Adobe Illustrator 10
Files included:
► EPS Files
► Free Font Used
If you need any help using the file or need special customizing please feel free to contact me via my profile. If you have a moment, please rate this item, I’ll appreciate it very much!
....Thank you….
