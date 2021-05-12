Pavel Islam

Abstract Colorful Flyer Design

Pavel Islam
Pavel Islam
  • Save
Abstract Colorful Flyer Design fluid abstract element creative cover concept composition celebration business brochure banner background artistic abstract vector abstract design abstract backgrounds flyer design design flyer colorful abstract
Download color palette

This is a Abstract Colorful Flyer. This template download contains EPS 10 or AI files. All main elements are editable and customizable.

Features:
► Easy Customizable and Editable.
► RGB Color Mode.
► Design in 300 DPI Resolution.
► 8.3×11.7 inch Dimension.
► 0.25 inch Bleed.
► Print Ready Format.
► Help Guide Included.
► Version Used – Adobe Illustrator 10

Files included:
► EPS Files
► Free Font Used
If you need any help using the file or need special customizing please feel free to contact me via my profile. If you have a moment, please rate this item, I’ll appreciate it very much!
....Thank you….

Download

Pavel Islam
Pavel Islam

More by Pavel Islam

View profile
    • Like