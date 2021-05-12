Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Androcs Catering website

Androcs Catering website flat typogaphy figma development webflow catering food clean uiux ui webdesign website
Decided to make a website for a small local business in my area while I was learning webflow and getting use to Figma (Sketch fan boy here).

I'll keep you posted once build is done :)
Follow me on instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mrdaser/

Posted on May 12, 2021
Product Designer • Cape Town, ZA. ↓
