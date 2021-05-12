K1Kdesign: 101 visit cards, 98 - 100

I love Pokemons! These mincards are decorated with an illustration of my favourite monsters, made a few years ago yet never released. I had originally created a repeatable pattern to tile across my huge computer screen as a wallpaper. You can download these files for free on my DeviantArt page (personal use only, link below). I'd love to know if you're using them, let me know in the comments!

