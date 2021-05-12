Camille Rattoni

K1Kdesign: 101 visit cards, 98 - 100

Camille Rattoni
Camille Rattoni
  • Save
K1Kdesign: 101 visit cards, 98 - 100 adobe illustrator made with figma figma moo.com minicards visit card wallpaper vector art fan art self branding 100 limited edition unique pattern swamp lapras vaporeon pokemon
Download color palette

I love Pokemons! These mincards are decorated with an illustration of my favourite monsters, made a few years ago yet never released. I had originally created a repeatable pattern to tile across my huge computer screen as a wallpaper. You can download these files for free on my DeviantArt page (personal use only, link below). I'd love to know if you're using them, let me know in the comments!

Follow me to discover new designs everyday in the next couple of weeks :) • https://k-1.ooowww.instagram.com/koya.liwww.fb.me/K1Kdesignwww.deviantart.com/koyakoya

Camille Rattoni
Camille Rattoni

More by Camille Rattoni

View profile
    • Like