K1Kdesign: 101 visit cards, 98 - 100

I love Pokemons! These mincards are decorated with an illustration of my favourite monsters, made a few years ago yet never released. I had originally created a repeatable pattern to tile across my huge computer screen as a wallpaper. You can download these files for free on my DeviantArt page (personal use only, link below). I'd love to know if you're using them, let me know in the comments!
—
https://k-1.ooo • www.instagram.com/koya.li • www.fb.me/K1Kdesign • www.deviantart.com/koyakoya