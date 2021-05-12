Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
DailyUI 002 - Credit card checkout

DailyUI 002 - Credit card checkout payment checkout form dailyuichallenge design ui dailyui
Hi Dribbblers 👋
For this DailyUI Challenge #2 I had to create a credit card checkout form.
I used Figma
Flower images from unsplash

What do you think about the result?

Posted on May 12, 2021
