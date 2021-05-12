Alena Arakelova

Shape's magic

Wow! How long was I inactive here? Wells as usually I came and brought you new shots after a long pause.

If you need animation or illustration, let me know via email 😋
💖My Instagram wit tutorials https://www.instagram.com/al_leleka/
💖Youtube channel https://www.youtube.com/c/AlenaLeleka/videos
💖 Udemy class «Advanced character rig using DUIK in After Effects»
https://www.udemy.com/course/how-to-set-advanced-character-rig-with-duik-in-after-effects/learn/?couponCode=RIGTHEMALL

