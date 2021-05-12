Now Hiring - Web Designer

Working as part of the NE6 Design Team, you will be responsible for the creation of digital work including Websites, Digital Products, Mobile Apps, Wireframing, Digital Documentation and other assets such as Sitemaps.

You should be confident in contributing your creative ideas, supporting the team with design solutions and also be able to take critique well. We are looking for a team player, and it will be essential that you are confident enough to work on different projects at any given time due to the fast-paced nature of the agency.

Experience

An understanding of key software we use such as:

- Sketch, Invision, Adobe CC including Illustrator/Photoshop/XD

- A basic knowledge of how your designs can be applied in build

- A portfolio/gallery of your creative/digital work

- Desire to learn and progress your skills

- Comfortable working in a fast-paced environment

- Ability to take constructive feedback and critique

- Comfortable working as part of a close-knit team

- Good time management and communication

- A degree in a relating design/digital field would be beneficial, but not essential

Apply Here or drop us an email at: design@ne6.studio