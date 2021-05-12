Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tosh Design

Ad Design Illustration Series

"Display ads are banner images that show up or display when you’re ingesting other content. According to Instapage, the average American sees about 63 display ads per day. "
Display ads Illustration we did for Superside. It is one out of 13 illustrations for Digital Ad Design Guide.

We are open for new illustration projects so feel free to contact us on hello@toshdesign.eu.

Posted on May 12, 2021
