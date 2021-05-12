Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Emre Pehlevan

Map Icon - Game Assets - www.beavystore.com

Emre Pehlevan
Emre Pehlevan
  • Save
Map Icon - Game Assets - www.beavystore.com unity unity3d gameart gamedeveloper madewithunity icon vector ui ux design game mobile
Download color palette

Never lose your sense of wonder. The world is yours to explore! 🚀🌍🔍👣🌈
...
for more information about the icon and more: www.beavystore.com
...
#beavystore #madewithunity #indiegame #gamedev #gameart #unity3d #indiegames #indiedev #UnityAssetStore #dribbble #gamedesign #unity #gamedevelopment #programming #game
#iconpack #uı #ux #gameuı

View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2021
Emre Pehlevan
Emre Pehlevan

More by Emre Pehlevan

View profile
    • Like