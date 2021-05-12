Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Malik Abimanyu
Keitoto

Architez - Architect Studio Agency

Malik Abimanyu
Keitoto
Malik Abimanyu for Keitoto
Architez - Architect Studio Agency architecture layout dark web design user interface home homepage trend ui front-page web website landing page light minimalist inspiration simple minimal elegant clean
Just doing exploration and layout exercise. This time I'm really inspired by one of my mentor work: Kemonn.

You can go check his profile and found a ton of amazing design works.

Also, for a content and images, I pick up from amazing Architect Studio based in London, called MakeArchitect

Keitoto
Keitoto
Design Agency Focus on Building Experience
Hire Us

