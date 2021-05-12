Architez - Architect Studio Agency

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Just doing exploration and layout exercise. This time I'm really inspired by one of my mentor work: Kemonn.
You can go check his profile and found a ton of amazing design works.
Also, for a content and images, I pick up from amazing Architect Studio based in London, called MakeArchitect
— — — — — — — — — —
Want to collaborate? Email Us: hello@keitoto.com
Keitoto | Behance | Instagram | UI8