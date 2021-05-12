Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Catarina Mouta

The Bee's Knees

Catarina Mouta
Catarina Mouta
  • Save
The Bee's Knees graphic novel comic illustration procreate
Download color palette

Detail from The Bee's Knees web graphic novel 🐝✨

The Bee’s Knees is a collection of songs about witches as well as a story about the witches who play them.

patreon | behance | twitter | instagram

View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2021
Catarina Mouta
Catarina Mouta

More by Catarina Mouta

View profile
    • Like