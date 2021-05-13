Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Joanna Pawłowska
Synergy Codes

Mini map and threat modeler

Joanna Pawłowska
Synergy Codes
Joanna Pawłowska for Synergy Codes
Mini map and threat modeler
Hello guys 👋,

Good design is a useful design 👌. On the example of a tool for examining external threats and website mapping, we can show you how interactive diagrams are great for use. First of all - the view includes a minimized map 🗺️ that allows for smoother navigation through the website architecture. Second - while selecting the beginning and the end element, the tool colors the connections and informs about the occurring threat ⚠️. Impressive, isn't it 😉?

Posted on May 13, 2021
Synergy Codes
Synergy Codes
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
