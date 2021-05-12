Lock Knife

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
"Some think knives are fungible. They've all long been dead by now."
First asset in a hopefully long series of game illustrations in a cyberpunk universe. The knife was a good starting point and this side project will help me practice 3D and therefore post more frequently. The background is a placeholder and will evolve as I design more assets.