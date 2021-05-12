Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
UI kit for the sports betting project

UI kit for the sports betting project colors uikits sports design data heavy gambling website mobilefirst basketball football betting sport uxui uikit userexperience userinterface mobile equal ux ui design
🙌Using a UI kit can help to save your time in order to assemble a unique design. As the UI kit will provide you with a huge library of elements that are ready to go as soon as you need them, you don’t need to search or build elements every time you start a project.

🚀Here is the UI kit for a Donbest project we've recently worked on. Donbest is the leading global supplier of real-time betting data relevant to North American sporting events.

🏈With offices in Las Vegas, Nevada – the gaming capital of the world – and Vancouver, British Columbia, they are uniquely positioned to provide tailored content solutions to meet the needs of all sportsbook operators with a focus on traditional American sports.

Check their website ➡ Donbest

