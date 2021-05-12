UI kit for the sports betting project

🙌Using a UI kit can help to save your time in order to assemble a unique design. As the UI kit will provide you with a huge library of elements that are ready to go as soon as you need them, you don’t need to search or build elements every time you start a project.

🚀Here is the UI kit for a Donbest project we've recently worked on. Donbest is the leading global supplier of real-time betting data relevant to North American sporting events.

🏈With offices in Las Vegas, Nevada – the gaming capital of the world – and Vancouver, British Columbia, they are uniquely positioned to provide tailored content solutions to meet the needs of all sportsbook operators with a focus on traditional American sports.

Check their website ➡ Donbest

