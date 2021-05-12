Cellulose Fibre Market Size and Share Analysis

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Cellulose Fibre Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global cellulose fibre market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, application, and major regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific is the world's largest market for cellulose fibre in terms of volume. An increasing standard of living and a growing population are driving demand for textiles in this area. Natural and synthetic cellulose fibres are widely used in textiles. Apparel and home textile are the key applications expected to drive market growth in the Asia Pacific region in the coming years. The two types of cellulose fibres that are widely used are natural cellulose fibres and man-made cellulose fibres. Natural cellulose fibres include cotton, jute, and other natural cellulose fibres, while man-made cellulose fibres include viscose, lyocell, modal, and other man-made cellulose fibres. The market's growth is aided by increasing demand for various cellulose fibres.